Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 15.

    EVENTS

    1925 - At the V Congress of Council of Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR at the suggestion of Akhmet Baiturssynov decided to recover the historical self-designation of the Kazakhs «qazaq». Henceforth all started writing Kazakh ASSR at all official documents instead of Kirgiz ASSR.

    1993 - Kazakh Embassy to Belgium is unveiled.

    2005 - Representative Office of the FoodCorporation of Kazakhstan in Great Britain opens doors in London.

    2006 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the International Turkish World Service Award Prize 2005 by the Turkish World Writers and Artists Foundation (TURKSAV).

    2008 - For the first time ever Kazakhstan's yacht Shokan Valikhanov crosses the Atlantic.

    2016 - The Silk Road rally office is unveiled in Astana.

    2017 - Lithuanian representative office is opened in Aktau.

    2018 - Kazakhstan for the time ever takes part in the London Book Fair.

    2019 - Kazakhstan's tourism potential is presented at one of the largest annual tourism exhibitions in the world, China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market. The event took place in Beijing.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region