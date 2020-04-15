Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 April 2020, 07:00
April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 15.

EVENTS

1925 - At the V Congress of Council of Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR at the suggestion of Akhmet Baiturssynov decided to recover the historical self-designation of the Kazakhs «qazaq». Henceforth all started writing Kazakh ASSR at all official documents instead of Kirgiz ASSR.

1993 - Kazakh Embassy to Belgium is unveiled.

2005 - Representative Office of the FoodCorporation of Kazakhstan in Great Britain opens doors in London.

2006 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the International Turkish World Service Award Prize 2005 by the Turkish World Writers and Artists Foundation (TURKSAV).

2008 - For the first time ever Kazakhstan's yacht Shokan Valikhanov crosses the Atlantic.

2016 - The Silk Road rally office is unveiled in Astana.

2017 - Lithuanian representative office is opened in Aktau.

2018 - Kazakhstan for the time ever takes part in the London Book Fair.

2019 - Kazakhstan's tourism potential is presented at one of the largest annual tourism exhibitions in the world, China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market. The event took place in Beijing.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev