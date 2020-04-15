April 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 15.

EVENTS

1925 - At the V Congress of Council of Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR at the suggestion of Akhmet Baiturssynov decided to recover the historical self-designation of the Kazakhs «qazaq». Henceforth all started writing Kazakh ASSR at all official documents instead of Kirgiz ASSR.

1993 - Kazakh Embassy to Belgium is unveiled.

2005 - Representative Office of the FoodCorporation of Kazakhstan in Great Britain opens doors in London.

2006 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the International Turkish World Service Award Prize 2005 by the Turkish World Writers and Artists Foundation (TURKSAV).

2008 - For the first time ever Kazakhstan's yacht Shokan Valikhanov crosses the Atlantic.

2016 - The Silk Road rally office is unveiled in Astana.

2017 - Lithuanian representative office is opened in Aktau.

2018 - Kazakhstan for the time ever takes part in the London Book Fair.

2019 - Kazakhstan's tourism potential is presented at one of the largest annual tourism exhibitions in the world, China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market. The event took place in Beijing.