April 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of April.

NAMES

Kairat Sadykov (1967) – first deputy commander-in-chief – chief of staff of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Orenburg Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Command School, and academic courses at the National Defense University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation, Konayev University.

He took up his current post in 2023.





Yuri Cherkasov (1974) – deputy director of the Kazakhstani Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Russian Academy of Public Administration under the Russian President.

He was appointed to his current post in 2020.





Danat Zhumin (1983) – Head of the Creative Industry Development Project Office.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, gained his master’s degree at the Montana State University, and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at the Harvard Business School.

Between 2018 and 2019, he worked as Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.





Ali Rustam (1984)– deputy governor of Zhetysu region.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University.

He took up his current post in June 2022.



