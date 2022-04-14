April 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of April.

NAMES

Kairat Sadykov (1967) – a commander of the air defense troops of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Orenburg Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Command School, and academic courses at the National Defense University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation, Kunayev University.

He took up his current post in May 2019.

Danat Zhumin (1983) – Head of the Creative Industry Development Project Office.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, gained his master’s degree at the Montana State University, and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at the Harvard Business School.

Between 2018 and 2019, he worked as Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.



