April 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of April.

Kairat Sadykov (1967) – a commander of the air defense troops of the Air Defense Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Orenburg Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Command School, and completed academic courses at the National Defense University of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation, Kunayev University.

He took up his current post in May 2019.

Galymzhan Niyazov (1973) – Deputy Governor of Mangistau region.

Born in Mangistau region, he graduated from the Satpayev Kazakh National Polytechnic University, and Sh. Yesenov Aktau State University.

He was appointed to his recent post in June 2020.













Danat Zhumin (1983) – Head of the Creative Industry Development Project Office.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, gained his master’s degree at the Montana State University, and completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at the Harvard Business School.

Between 2018 and 2019, he worked as Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. Prior to his appointment to the recent post in 2021 he served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Ali Rustam (1984) - Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, where he earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees, and I.Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University.

Prior to his appointment to the recent post in 2020 he acted as a teacher at the Academy of Public Administration under the Kazakh President in Almaty region.



