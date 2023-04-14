Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 14.

    EVENTS

    1993 – The Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopts the Law on the rehabilitation of victims of mass political repressions.

    2000 – The Kazakhstan Caspian Shelf company is established.

    2001 – The center of Almaty region is moved from Almaty to Taldykorgan city.

    2006 – The children’s art school No.1 is given the status of the UNESCO club in Pavlodar city.

    2010 – The lyceum No.1 in the city of Grozny is named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    2010 – Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee issues the certificates of state registration to the first three planes of domestic production Arai manufactured under the Canadian license by AviaMaster Aircraft.

    2014 – Ankara hosts the photo exhibition dedicated to EXPO-2017, held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The exhibition was held as part of the Days of Kazakhstan at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

    2022 – The Abai State Museum-Reserve Zhidebai-Borili holds a ceremony of giving the Quran published in Kazan in 1888-1989 to the museum’s fund in Semey. The 555-page book was discovered in the Akshoky necropolis. The book composed of 114 ayahs was well preserved.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan
    Kazakhstan builds 3,000 new base stations annually – Minister Mussin
    Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan to Romania
    OSCE PA President to visit Kazakhstan in June
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9