Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2023, 07:00
April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 14.

EVENTS

1993 – The Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopts the Law on the rehabilitation of victims of mass political repressions.

2000 – The Kazakhstan Caspian Shelf company is established.

2001 – The center of Almaty region is moved from Almaty to Taldykorgan city.

2006 – The children’s art school No.1 is given the status of the UNESCO club in Pavlodar city.

2010 – The lyceum No.1 in the city of Grozny is named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee issues the certificates of state registration to the first three planes of domestic production Arai manufactured under the Canadian license by AviaMaster Aircraft.

2014 – Ankara hosts the photo exhibition dedicated to EXPO-2017, held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The exhibition was held as part of the Days of Kazakhstan at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

2022 – The Abai State Museum-Reserve Zhidebai-Borili holds a ceremony of giving the Quran published in Kazan in 1888-1989 to the museum’s fund in Semey. The 555-page book was discovered in the Akshoky necropolis. The book composed of 114 ayahs was well preserved.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code