April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 14.

EVENTS

1993 – The Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopts the Law on the rehabilitation of victims of mass political repressions.

2000 – The Kazakhstan Caspian Shelf company is established.

2001 – The center of Almaty region is moved from Almaty to Taldykorgan city.

2006 – The children’s art school No.1 is given the status of the UNESCO club in Pavlodar city.

2010 – The lyceum No.1 in the city of Grozny is named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee issues the certificates of state registration to the first three planes of domestic production Arai manufactured under the Canadian license by AviaMaster Aircraft.

2014 – Ankara hosts the photo exhibition dedicated to EXPO-2017, held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The exhibition was held as part of the Days of Kazakhstan at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

2022 – The Abai State Museum-Reserve Zhidebai-Borili holds a ceremony of giving the Quran published in Kazan in 1888-1989 to the museum’s fund in Semey. The 555-page book was discovered in the Akshoky necropolis. The book composed of 114 ayahs was well preserved.