April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 14.

EVENTS

1993 – The Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopts the Law on the rehabilitation of victims of mass political repressions.

2000 – The Kazakhstan Caspian Shelf company is established.

2001 – The center of Almaty region is moved from Almaty to Taldykorgan city.

2006 – The children’s art school No.1 is given the status of the UNESCO club in Pavlodar city. 2010 – The lyceum No.1 in the city of Grozny is named after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee issues certificates of state registration to the first three planes of domestic production Arai manufactured under the Canadian license by AviaMaster Aircraft.

2014 – Ankara hosts the photo exhibition dedicated to EXPO-2017, held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The exhibition was held as part of the Days of Kazakhstan at the Atatürk Cultural Center.

2017 – An article by political journalist Gagora Shtir citing the program article of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscientiousness» in Kazakh newspaper Yegemen Kazakhstan is published in Hungary’s newspaper Magyar Nemzet.


