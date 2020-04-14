April 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 14.

EVENTS

1993 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ins a Decree «On rehabilitation of victims of mass political repressions.

2000 – «Kazakhstancaspishelf» Company is established.

2006 - Children's art school No. 1 of Pavlodar city is awarded UNESCO club status.

2010 – No. 1 lyceum of Grozny (Chechnya, Russian Federation) is named after President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 - The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan issues a certificate of state registration for the first three domestic-made Arai aircraft.

The plane, designed for the application of pesticides, was built by Almaty’s Aviamaster Aircraft in cooperation with Canadian developing company Zenair Ltd. The plane can fly up to 1,200 kilometers at an altitude of 4,200 meters. Domestic specialists made 30 changes to the components and design of the plane in order to adapt it for Kazakhstan’s climate and A-95 gasoline. The small, maneuverable jet does not require hangar storage or prepared runways. Floats give it the ability to land on water and it also has skis for operation in snow-covered areas or over water.

In addition to crop dusting, the plane can be used to transport passengers and freight and control power transmission lines and oil and gas pipelines, as well as to patrol borders. It can also be used for the airborne geophysical exploration of minerals, in anti-poaching operations and to evacuate patients from remote and inaccessible places.

2014 - Ankara hosts a photo exhibition dated to the forthcoming international exhibition EXPO 2017.

2015 - An exhibition, devoted to the national currency and postage stamps of Kazakhstan, is unveiled in Moscow.