April 13. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2023, 08:00
April 13. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of April.

NAMES

photo

Akhylbek Kurishbayev (1961) – statesman and scholar.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Almaty Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

In 2020-2022, Akhylbek Kurishbayev served as the Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Nature Management, and Rural Development.

photo

Kalamkas Abuova (1963) – producer at the Kazinform International News Agency of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Makarenko Sumy State Pedagogical Institute, KIMEP University.

Between 2019 and 2022 she served as an advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the Kazinform International News Agency.

photo

Dastan Sekenov (1975) – Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldykorgan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University.

He took up his current post in July 2022.

photo

Askhat Orazbek (1976) – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2019.


