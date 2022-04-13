Go to the main site
    April 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 April 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of April.

    NAMES

    Akhylbek Kurishbayev (1961) – Deputy of the Senate of the parliament of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Nature Management, and Rural Development.

    Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Almaty Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

    He took ups his current post in August 2020.

    Kalamkas Abuova (1963) – producer at the Kazinform International News Agency.

    Born in North Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Makarenko Sumy State Pedagogical Institute, KIMEP University.

    Between 2019 and 2022 she served as an advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the the Kazinform International News Agency.

    Askhat Orazbek (1976) – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in 2019.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
