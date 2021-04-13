Go to the main site
    April 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 April 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of April.

    NAMES

    Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and Secretary of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Natural Resources Management and Development of Rural Areas Akhylbek KURISHBAYEV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute. He served as the Minister of Agriculture in 2008-2011. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University.

    Adviser to Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC Kalamkas ABUOVA was born in 1963 in North Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Makarenko Simu State Pedagogic Institute and KIMEP University. Ms. Abuova joined Kazinform team back in 1993 and has worked ever since.

    Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat ORAZBEK was born in 1976 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.

    Birthdays
