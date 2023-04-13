Go to the main site
    April 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 13.

    DATES

    The International Day of Rock 'N' Roll marked annually on April 13 celebrates the Rock 'N' Roll lifestyle. On April 13th, 1954, the American singer Bill Haley recorded the song «Rock Around the Clock»

    EVENTS

    1944 – The People’s Commissariat of the Foreign Affairs of the Kazakh SSR is founded.

    2010 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the Nuclear Security Summit in the US capital, Washington D.C., which brought together the heads of state and government of 43 countries.

    2014 – The Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues the magazine Kazakhstan – a multi-ethnic country in Arabic.

    2016 – The railway authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia decide to create the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    2016 – Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan adopt the Joint Declaration on Islamic Reconciliation.

    2016 –No.38 gymnasium student Karaganda native Darya Andreichenko becomes the first Kazakhstani to receive the Gates scholarship.

    2018 – The solemn ceremony of opening the memorial plaque to the first foreign honored member of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev takes place at the Institute of Geology of Tajikistan’s Academy of Sciences.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

