April 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
13 April 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 13.

EVENTS

2010 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the discussions at the Global Nuclear Security Summit in Washington. It brought together Heads of State and Government of 43 states of the world.

2014 - The Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi releases Kazakhstan-multiethnic country journal in the Arabic to promote Kazakhstan's model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord in the UAE. It focuses on the country's international role in the dialogue of civilizations. In 2016 railway authorities of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia agreed on building the International Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium.

2016 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan adopt the Joint Declaration on Islamic Reconciliation. Ken Dala, the first annual national tourism award, was established in 2016 in Kazakhstan.

2016 - Kazakhstan's student Dariya Andreichenko becomes the first Kazakhstanis to win The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Gates grant.


