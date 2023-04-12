Go to the main site
    April 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of April.

    Kanysh Satpayev (1899-1964)– outstanding scientist-geologist, public figure, Doctor of Geological-Mineralogical Sciences, founder of the School of Geology and Metallogeny, First President of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, first Kazakh-born member of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

    Kairat Aituganov (1962)– Chairman of the Board of Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University.

    Galymzhan Koishybayev (1968) – Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan.

    Oraz Serikbay (1975) – Director of the Republican Islamic Institute of Advanced Training of Imams at the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    Serik Zharasbayev (1984) – Director of Almaty Olympic Training Center.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

