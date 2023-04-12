Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 12. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of April.

Kanysh Satpayev (1899-1964)– outstanding scientist-geologist, public figure, Doctor of Geological-Mineralogical Sciences, founder of the School of Geology and Metallogeny, First President of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, first Kazakh-born member of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

Kairat Aituganov (1962)– Chairman of the Board of Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University.

Galymzhan Koishybayev (1968) – Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan.

Oraz Serikbay (1975) – Director of the Republican Islamic Institute of Advanced Training of Imams at the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Serik Zharasbayev (1984) – Director of Almaty Olympic Training Center.
