April 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of April.

NAMES

Kanysh Satpayev (1899-1964) – prominent geologist, public figure, PhD, founder of the school of geological sciences and metallogeny of Kazakhstan, First President of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and first Union Kazakh academician.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Tomsk Technological Institute.

Between 1926 and 1929, he worked as the head of the geological department of Atbastsetmet Trust. In 1929 and 1941, he was the head and chief geologist of the geological exploration department of the Karsakbaisk plant. In 1941 and 1952, he was Director of the KazSSR Institute of Geological Sciences, Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Bureau of the Kazakh Office of the USSR Academy of Sciences, and President of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR. In 1955 and 1964, he was President of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Most of his scientific works were focused on the issues of studying the geology of ore deposits and mineral resourcse of Kazakhstan, in particular the Zhezkazgan cooper field.

Kussain Igembayev (1962) – Prosecutor of Karaganda region.

Born in Balkhash city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2021.

Kairat Aituganov (1962) – Chairman of the Board of the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University.

He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, Almaty Institute of Energy and Communication, full-time postgraduate course from the All-Union Research Institute of Agricultural Economics in Moscow.

Galymzhan Koishibayev (1968) – Head of the Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate course at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2016 and 2019, he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

Oraz Serikbai (1975) – Director of the Republican Islamic Institute for the Advanced Training of Imams under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the madrasa in Tashkent, Al Azhar University, International Islamic University in Islamabad, Abai State University, and Nur-Mubarak Islamic Culture University in Egypt, gained his master’s degree from the Daulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economics University and Nur-Mubarak Islamic Culture University.

Between 2017 and 2020, he was Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2020.



