April 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of April.

NAMES

photo

Kanysh Satpayev (1899-1964) is the leading scientist, geologist, public figure, Dr. Sci. in Geology and Mineralogy, founder of Earth sciences and metallogeny of Kazakhstan, 1st president of Science Academy of Kazakhstan and first Kazakh academician in the USSR.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Tomsk Technology Institute.

More than 40 schools, some villages the Kazakh National Technical University, mining-and-metallurgical integrated works in Zhezkazgan are named after Satpayev.

photo

Kussain Igembayev (1962) is the East Kazakhstan Prosecutor.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since August 2017.

photo

Galymzhan Koishibayev (1968) is the head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment acted as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan (2016-2019).

Has been serving since March 2019.

photo

Oraz Serikbay (1975) is the director of the republican Islamic institute for advanced training of imams at the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the madrasah in Tashkent, Al-Azhar University in Egypt , World University of Islamabad, Abai State University, Nur-Mubarak Islamic Culture University, Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University, Nur Mubarak University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan (2017-2020).

Has been working since last March.

photo

Yerkhan Umarov (1979) is the head of the regional development department of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Transport and Communications, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Previously worked as the deputy head of the PM’s Office (2016-2017).

Has been working since 2018.


