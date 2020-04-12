April 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of April.

(1899-1964) - outstanding Kazakh geologist, scientist, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, founder of the school of geological sciences and metallogeny of Kazakhstan, First President of the Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences and first Kazakh-born Academician of the USSR Academy of Sciences, was born 121 years ago.

(1968) - Head of the Prime Minister's Office, was born 52 years ago.

(1975) - Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Chief Mufti of Kazakhstan, was born 45 years ago.

- the prosecutor of the East Kazakhstan region. He was born 58 years ago. He was born in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University.

- head of the regional development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born 41 years ago in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Transport and Communications; Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.