    April 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    12 April 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 12.

    DATES

    The Day of Science Workers is marked on April 12. It was established by the decree of the Kazakh President in 2011 and was first celebrated in 2012.

    The Aviation and Cosmonautics Day is observed on April 12 each year to commemorate the first ever flight of human in space.

    EVENTS

    1961– The spacecraft with the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin blasts off at 9:07am from No.5 Polygon in Kyzylorda region.

    1996– The Supreme Economic Council – a consultative and advisory body under the Kazakh President – is set up.

    2006– The Kyzgarysh park is founded to commemorate 45 years since the first man in space in Almaty city.

    2013– With growing popularity among tourists of the world the Kazakh capital joins the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF).

    2016– The Government for Citizens State Corporation begins its operation.

    2017– In the program article «The Course towards the Future: Modernization of the Public Consciousness» published in the Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev tasks to gradually switch the Kazakh alphabet to Latin graphics.

    2018– Kazakhstani swimmers Dmitry Balandin, Adilbek Mussin, Adil Kaskabai, and Aibek Kamzenov successfully take part in the Open Championship in Malaga, Spain.

    2021 – The 16-year-old student from Nur-Sultan city Yerassyl Tauyekel takes an internship at NASA.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

