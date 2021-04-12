Go to the main site
    April 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    12 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 12.

    EVENTS

    1961 – the rocket blasts off at 09:07 a.m. from Kyzylorda region to take the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to fly in space.

    1996 – The Supreme Economic Council is established as an advisory body at the President of Kazakhstan.

    2006 – Kazgarysh Park is founded in Almaty dated to the 45th anniversary of space exploration.

    2010 – The monument honoring the great son of Kazakh people, first president of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Kanysh Satpayev.

    2013 – Kazakh capital joins the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF).

    2017 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev`s program article «The course towards future: Modernization of public consciousness» is published at Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin wins 3 gold, Adilbek Mussin pockets two 2 silver, Adil Kaskabay and Aibek Kamzenov gran bronze medals at the Open Swimming Championships in Spain.

    History of Kazakhstan
