April 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 12.

EVENTS

1961 – the rocket blasts off at 09:07 a.m. from Kyzylorda region to take the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to fly in space.

1996 – The Supreme Economic Council is established as an advisory body at the President of Kazakhstan.

2006 – Kazgarysh Park is founded in Almaty dated to the 45th anniversary of space exploration.

2010 – The monument honoring the great son of Kazakh people, first president of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Kanysh Satpayev.

2013 – Kazakh capital joins the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF).

2017 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev`s program article «The course towards future: Modernization of public consciousness» is published at Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin wins 3 gold, Adilbek Mussin pockets two 2 silver, Adil Kaskabay and Aibek Kamzenov gran bronze medals at the Open Swimming Championships in Spain.