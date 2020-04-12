April 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 12.

DATES

World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day (International Day of Human Space Flight)

The World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day gained an international status at a conference of the Fédération aéronautique international in 1968. Since 2011, it has also been known as the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Day of Research Workers in Kazakhstan

It was established by the Decree of the Kazakh President in 2011.

EVENTS

1961 - The first human spaceflight with Yuri Gagarin onboard is launched at 9:07 a.m. from the Test Site No. 5 in Kyzylorda region.

1996 - The Supreme Economic Council, a consultative and advisory body under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is established.

2010 - A monument to Kanysh Satpayev, a great son of the Kazakh people, the first president of the Academy of Sciences of the country, is unveiled in Pavlodar.

2013 - Astana (now Nur-Sultan) joins World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF).

2018 - On the final day of the XVI Campeonato de España de Natación Open held at the INACUA Aquatic Centre in Malaga, Kazakh athletes added three more medals to the team's tally. 2016 Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin bags his third gold of the tournament by winning the men's 100m breaststroke event (earlier gold medals in men's 200m and 50m breaststroke events). Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin and Adil Kaskabay become bronze medalists of Spanish Open in 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.