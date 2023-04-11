Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 11. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2023, 08:00
April 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of April.

NAMES

photo

Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the Committee for international relations, defense and security Sergey YERSHOV was born in 1960 in the Uzbek SSR. He graduated from the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the Russian Academy of Agriculture and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for the first time in 2014. He joined it again in September 2020.

photo


Kazakhstani statesman and diplomatAskar MUSSINOV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. Mussinov served at the Kazakh embassies in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and South Africa. Since May 2018 he has been serving as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Science and Technology.

photo


Vice Minister of Finance Tatyana SAVELYEVA was born in 1976. She is a graduate of the Almaty Agrarian University and the Eurasian National University. She worked in the financial sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan for most part of her career. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2016.

photo


Head of the Criminal Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeldos SAGIYEV was born in 1981 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Bolashak Karaganda University. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox