April 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of April.

NAMES

Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the Committee for international relations, defense and securitywas born in 1960 in the Uzbek SSR. He graduated from the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the Russian Academy of Agriculture and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for the first time in 2014. He joined it again in September 2020.

Kazakhstani statesman and diplomatAskar MUSSINOV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. Mussinov served at the Kazakh embassies in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and South Africa. Since May 2018 he has been serving as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Science and Technology.

Vice Minister of Finance Tatyana SAVELYEVA was born in 1976. She is a graduate of the Almaty Agrarian University and the Eurasian National University. She worked in the financial sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan for most part of her career. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2016.

Head of the Criminal Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeldos SAGIYEV was born in 1981 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Bolashak Karaganda University. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2022.