April 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of April.

NAMES

Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan and member of the Committee for international relations, defense and securitywas born in 1960 in the Uzbek SSR. He is a graduate of the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the Russian Academy of Agriculture and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2014 and rejoined it in September 2020.

Kazakhstani statesman and diplomatwas born in 1961 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. Mussinov worked at the Kazakh embassies in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and South Africa. Since May 2018 he has been serving as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Science and Technology.

Vice Minister of Financewas born in 1976. She graduated from the Almaty Agrarian University and the Eurasian National University. Throughout her career, she worked mainly in the financial sector. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2016.