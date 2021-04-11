April 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of April.

NAMES

Ethics Commissioner of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1957 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical University. He dedicated his professional career to medical sphere. He was appointed to his current post in January 2018.

Deputy of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1960 in the Uzbek SSR. He graduated from the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the Russian Academy of Agriculture and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Senate, in 2014 and rejoined it in September 2020.

Kazakhstani statesman and diplomatwas born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University. Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. Mussinov worked in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and South Africa. Since May 2018 he was the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Science and Technology.

Vice Minister of Financewas born in 1976. She is a graduate of the Almaty Agrarian University and the Eurasian National University. Throughout her career she worked mainly in the financial sector. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2016.