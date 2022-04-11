April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 11.

EVENTS

1937 – Pribalkhashstroi settlement is transformed into the town of Balkhash by the decision of the Central Executive Committee of the Kazakh SSR.

2011 - Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora are awarded gratitude letters dated to the 100th anniversary of Hero of Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly for contribution to Kazakhstan-Russia relations and active promotion of the Kazakh culture in the Russian Federation.

2013 - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to join the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP).

2014 – The Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President (KazISS) moves premises from Almaty to Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2016 - The United Nations publishes an album with messages from space explorers to the future generations on this day. The first Kazakhstani and the last Soviet cosmonaut Tokhtar Aubakirov's message as of September 5, 2011 in the album reads: «World without boundaries!»

2017 - King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hands over a valuable gift to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev - a piece of Kiswah, the cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba. The cover of Kaaba is traditionally made of black silk and embroidered with gold thread. The 41-m long cloth overs the walls of Kaaba. The draping tradition Kaaba goes back to pre-Islamic era. Nowadays, the old Kiswah is removed every year.

2017 – Young Karaganda-based acrobats Nikita Amoskin and Anastasia Dolganyuk win gold at the international sports acrobatics tournament in Belgium. The event brings together acrobats from Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Israel, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and other countries.

2019 - The Altyn Adam (Golden Man) and other exhibits of the National Museum of Kazakhstan are showcased at the exhibition ‘The Asset of State Museums along the Silk Road’, which opens in Beijing. The exposition is held at the largest museum of China and the most visited in the world - the National Museum of China.

2021 – A unique tourist complex Keruen-sarai is unveiled in the city of Turkestan. Its area totals 20,5 ha.



