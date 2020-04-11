April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 11.

DATES

World Parkinson's Day

Every year on the 11th of April (the anniversary of Dr James Parkinson’s birthday in 1755), people ‘celebrate’ World Parkinson’s Day. This is an opportunity to rally the troops, bringing together Parkinson’s communities from all over the world to raise awareness, publicise efforts and share latest research advances.

International Day of liberation of prisoners of the Nazi concentration camps is a memorable date, celebrated annually on 11 April.

During the Second World War in Nazi Germany, its allies and countries in the occupied territories they acted (in addition to prisons, ghettos, and so on) there were 14 000 concentration camps.

EVENTS

2011 - Represenatives of Kazakh Diaspora were awarded gratitude letters dated to the 100th anniversary of Hero of Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly for contribution to Kazakh-Russia relations and active promotion of Kazakh culture in Russia.

2013 - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University became the only university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to join the International Association of University Presidents.

2014 - Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President was relocated from Almaty to Astana.

2016 - The UN published an album with messages from space explorers to the future generations on this day. The first Kazakhstani and the last Soviet cosmonaut Tokhtar Aubakirov's message in the album reads: «World without boundaries!»

2017 - King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed a valuable gift to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev - a piece of Kiswah, the cloth that covers the Holy Kaaba. The cover of Kaaba is traditionally made of black silk and embroidered with gold thread. The 41-m long cloth overs the walls of Kaaba. The draping tradition Kaaba goes back to pre-Islamic era. Nowadays, the old Kiswah is removed every year.

2019 - The Altyn Adam (Golden Man) and other exhibits of the National Museum of Kazakhstan were presented at the exhibition The Asset of State Museums along the Silk Road, which opened in Beijing. The exposition was launched in the largest museum of China and the most visited in the world - the National Museum of China.