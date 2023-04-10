Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of April.

    Zharylkap Beissenbaiuly (1947)– renowned publicist, journalist-researcher of Kazakhstan. From 2002 to 2014, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Kazakh Editorial Office of JSC NC Kazinform.

    Baurzhan Abzhanov (1968)– Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

    Nurdaulet Kilybay (1978) – Director General – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ozenmunaygas.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers