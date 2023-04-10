April 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of April.

Zharylkap Beissenbaiuly (1947)– renowned publicist, journalist-researcher of Kazakhstan. From 2002 to 2014, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Kazakh Editorial Office of JSC NC Kazinform.

Baurzhan Abzhanov (1968)– Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

Nurdaulet Kilybay (1978) – Director General – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ozenmunaygas.

