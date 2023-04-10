Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 10. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 April 2023, 08:00
April 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of April.

photo

Zharylkap Beissenbaiuly (1947)– renowned publicist, journalist-researcher of Kazakhstan. From 2002 to 2014, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Kazakh Editorial Office of JSC NC Kazinform.

photo

Baurzhan Abzhanov (1968)– Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

photo

Nurdaulet Kilybay (1978) – Director General – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ozenmunaygas.
Kazakhstan   Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox