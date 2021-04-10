Go to the main site
    April 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 April 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of April.

    NAMES

    Columnist and journalist Zharylkan BEISENBAIULY was born in 1947 in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan) region. He graduated from the Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, he worked for Zhas Alash and Ana Tili newspapers, Kazakh News Agency, Kazinform News Agency and Madeni mura magazine. He penned several books dedicated to the life of Chokan Ualikhanov.

    First deputy governor of Almaty region Lazzat TURLASHOV was born in 1960 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Aty Institute of Railway Engineers. Throughout his career he held several posts in the Almaty regional administration. For several years he served as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate. He took up his recent post in April 2016.

    Head of the Military Institute of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baurzhan ABAZHANOV was born in 1968 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Novosibirsk Supreme Military College, the Military Academy named after Mikhail Frunze, and the Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He was appointed to his recent post in 2018.

    Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for Finance and Budget Yuri LI was born in 1977 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Almaty Economic College, the Supreme School of Law and the International Academy of Business, Finance and Credit. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

    Akim (mayor) of Aktau city Nurdaulet KILYBAI was born in 1978 in Mangistau region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2020 he was the deputy governor of Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

