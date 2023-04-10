April 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 10.

1996– The inauguration ceremony of the office of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in Almaty.

2006– A presentation of Struan Stevenson's book ‘Crying Forever: Nuclear Diary’ and Kimberley Joseph's photo exhibition dedicated to the victims of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is held at the UN Headquarters in New York. The event is organized with the support of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN.

2012- Kazakhstan Chosen Music Awards ultra-new music project is launched in Kazakhstan. The project aims at the promotion of Kazakhstani performers at the international arena. It is awarded in 27 nominations via online and SMS-voting and by a decision of an international audit company. The laureates get a chance to record joint compositions with the musicians from various regions of Asia, Africa, Europe and the U.S.

2014– The governments of Kazakhstan and China ratify the agreement on cooperation in construction of Dostyk joint hydroelectric complex on the Khorgos River.

2015- Finland officially hands over information about 268 war prisoners, natives of Kazakhstan, who died during the WWII and were buried in the territory of Finland

2017– Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s song Umytylmas Kun (Unforgettable Day) performed in Kazakh and Chinese during the 10th round of Singer 2017 contest tops the FreshAsia Music Chart with 118,400 points.

2019– Kazakh chess players win 9 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals at the U18 Asian Championships in Sri Lanka. 572 players from 23 countries participate in the event.

2019- An exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Works by young Kazakh art photographers – winners of the First Kazakh President’s Fund grants and young winners of The Planet of ART-2018 international festival held under the UNESCO aegis are displayed at the exhibition.

2021– Kazakhstani Samat Aitpanbet wins a gold medal at the World Jiu Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE.