April 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 10.

EVENTS

1992 – Burnoye village in the center of Zhambyl region is renamed into Baurzhan Momyshuly village by the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1996 – The inauguration ceremony of the office of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty.

2006 – With the assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, a presentation of Struan Stevenson's book ‘Crying Forever: Nuclear Diary’ and Kimberley Joseph's photo exhibition dedicated to the Semipalatinsk test site victims is held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

2008 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues a commemorative coin dated to the 2008 Olympic Games.

2012 – The ultra-new music project Kazakhstan Chosen Music Awards is institutes in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2014 – The Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China ratify the Agreement on cooperation in the construction of a joint hydroelectric complex Dostyk on the Khorgos River.

2015 – Finland officially hands over information about 268 war prisoners, natives of Kazakhstan, who died during the WWII and were buried in the territory of Finland.

2017– The song ‘Umytylmas Kun' (Unforgettable Day) performed by Dimash Qudaibergen at the Singer 2017 contest in China tops the FreshAsia Music Chart after earning 118,400 points.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess players scoop 9 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals at the U18 Asian Championship in Sri Lanka. The tournament brings together 572 chess players from 23 countries.

2019 – An exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan opens at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. It features the works of young Kazakh art photographers - holders of the grants of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan and young winners of The Planet of ART-2018 international festival under the UNESCO aegis.

2020 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the extraordinary session of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held via a videoconferencing.

2021 – Grade 10 student of Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Kokshetau Abylaikhan Mukhamedzhanov launched a project of the Cubesat nano satellite to deal with the problem of space junk.

2021 – Kazakhstani Samat Aitpanbet hauls gold of the World Jiu Jitsu Champioships in Abu Dhabi (UAE).



