April 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 10.

EVENTS

1996 – Almaty hosts the grand opening of the office of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

2006 – With the assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, a presentation of Struan Stevenson's book «Crying Forever: Nuclear Diary» and Kimberley Joseph's photo exhibition dedicated to the Semipalatinsk test site victims takes place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

2008 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues a commemorative coin dated to the 2008 Olympic Games.

2012 – The ultra-new music project Kazakhstan Chosen Music Awards is launched in Kazakhstan.

2014 – The Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China ratify the Agreement on cooperation in the construction of a joint hydroelectric complex Dostyk on the Khorgos River.

2015 – Finland officially hands over information concerning 268 war prisoners - natives of Kazakhstan died in the WWII and buried in the territory of Finland.

2017– The song ‘Umytylmas Kun' (Unforgettable Day) performed by Dimash Kudaibergen at the Singer 2017 contest in China tops the FreshAsia Music Chart.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess players win 9 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals at the U18 Asian Championship in Sri Lanka. The tournament was attended by 572 athletes from 23 countries.

2019 – UNESCO headquarters in Paris hosts an art exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan. It presented works of young Kazakhstani photo artists, holders of grants of the First President Fund, and paintings by young winners of the International Festival under the auspices of UNESCO «The Planet of ART- 2018».

2020 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the extraordinary session of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held via a videoconferencing.