April 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of April.

NAMES

Nurgissa Tlendiyev (1925-1998) – is the conductor, composer, dombra player, People's Artist of the USSR, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, Laureate of the Kazakh SSR State Prize, Khalyk Kakharmany title holder.

Born in Almaty region is the Kurmangazy Almaty Music Conservatoire, Moscow State Conservatoire.

Wrote music for 100 performances, feature and documentary films, and animated films.

Koishygara Salgarauly (1939) – is a well-known scholar, Turkologist, writer and journalist, historian-ethnographer, laureate of the Kazakh State Prize, and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

He authored more than 100 works and published 20 scientific papers.

Ruslan Sharipov (1949) is the president of the association of entities and persons of the Union of poultry breeders of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk zoo-veterinary institute.

Has been acting since 2009.

Amanzhan Zhamalov (1960) is a political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Railways Engineers.

Tlegen Matkenov (1966) is the Police Major-General, a merited worker of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata special secondary school of the USSR Interior Ministry, Almaty Higher Investigation Academy of the State Investigation Committee.

Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov (1976) is a journalist, and deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VIII convocation.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Madi Takiyev (1978) is the head of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Accounting Control and Audit, the Kunayev University of Humanities, and the International University of Business.

Has been acting since September 2020.

Aibek Dadebayev(1980) is the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

Has been appointed to the post in November 2022.

Yerlan Spanov (1983) is the deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University.

Has been serving since January 2018.



