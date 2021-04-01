April 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of April.

– conductor, composer, dombra player, people’s artist of the USSR and Kazakh SSR, merited worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the State Award of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Hero.

Born in Almaty region, he was a graduate of the Almaty Conservatory (now the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory), Moscow State Conservatory.

He co-authored Altyn tular opera, Dostyk zholymen ballet, penned around 40 songs and romances. He composed music to 100 plays, feature films, documentaries, and animated films.

– a prominent tukologist, writer, journalist, historian and ethnographer, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Journalism Department of the Philology Faculty of the Kazakh State University (now the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University).

Between 1993 and 1997, he joined the National Council on State Policy under the Kazakh President. From 1996 to 1997, he worked as a consultant at the Internal Policy Department of the Kazakh President’s Office. In 2001, he joined the State Onomastic Commission.

He published over 100 works, 20 scientific works.

– President of the Association of Legal and Natural Persons Union of Poultry Farmers of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk Zoo-technical and Veterinary Institute.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Moscow State University of Railway Engineering

– head of the Department for Counteracting Drug Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Specialized High School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR, Almaty Higher Investigation Academy of the State Investigative Committee of Kazakhstan.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee for Social and Cultural Development.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

– head of the Social and Economic Monitoring Department of the Kazakh President’s Office.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Kunaev Humanitarian University, obtained an MBA at the International University of Business.