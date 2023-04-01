April 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 1.

EVENTS

1923 – The first-ever issue of Atyrau newspaper ‘Yerik’ is released. Since June 1990 the newspaper is published under the title ‘Atyrau’.

1943 – The Central Republican State Archive of Documentary Films and Photography starts its work in Alma-Ata.

1993 – Order Dank is instituted to honor representatives of defense and law enforcement agencies.

1995 – The Customs Committee is set up at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995– The State Committee for Ethnic Affairs is established to ensure contacts between national and cultural centers, political parties, as well as social movements.

2009–The Ural River delta and the adjusting Caspian Sea coast are featured into the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance. Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lakes are also included into the List.

2011 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues 5,000 copies of the new coin ‘The first cosmonaut’.

2015 – As part of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan, an agreement on the establishment of Kazakhstan's Agricultural Growth Fund is signed.

2016–Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin and IBF/IBO/WBA champion becomes an official ambassador of Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition set to take place in Kazakhstan.

2017– Publication of Kazakhstan's OYLA Youth Science magazine starts in Australia and New Zealand on a monthly basis.

2018– Traditional international chess tournament Karpos Open 2018 takes place in Macedonia. Zhanssaya Abdumalik earns 7 points and ranks 5th, showing the best result among ladies. The tournament brings together 165 chess players from 17 countries of the world.

2019 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University unveils a representative office at the Modern Education and Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels, Belgium.

2021 – Kazakhstani Akmaral Zupar from Astana wins gold at the Kazakhstan Kettlebell Championships in Petropavlovsk.

2022 – A memorial plaque in honor of Kazakhstani scientist-hydrogeologist Zhurimbek Sydykov is installed at the Akhmedsafin Institute of Hydrogeology and Geoecology in Almaty.

2022– Kazakhstani Edgar Mamedov becomes the absolute chess champion winning gold in std, blitz and rapid and the only Kazakhstani chess player to do so.