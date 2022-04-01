April 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 1.

EVENTS

1923 – The first issue of Atyrau newspaper ‘Yerik’ is published. Since June 1990 the newspaper is published under the title ‘Atyrau’

1943 – The Central republican state archive of documentary films and photography begins its work in Alma-Ata.

1993 – Order Dank is instituted to honor representatives of defense and law enforcement agencies.

1995 – The Customs Committee is established at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995 – The State Committee for Ethnic Affairs is founded to establish contacts between national and cultural centers, political parties, as well as social movements.

2009 –The Ural River delta and the adjusting Caspian Sea coast are included into the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance. Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lakes are also added to the List.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev lays a capsule into the foundation of the building of the Opera and Ballet Theater in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2011 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues the new coin ‘The first cosmonaut’.

2015 – As part of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to the Republic of Kazakhstan, an agreement on the establishment of Kazakhstan's Agricultural Growth Fund is inked.

2016 –Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin and IBF/IBO/WBA champion becomes an official ambassador of Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition held in Kazakhstan.

2017– Publication of Kazakhstan's OYLA Youth Science magazine begins in Australia and New Zealand on a monthly basis.

2018 – Traditional international chess tournament Karpos Open 2018 is held in Macedonia. Zhanssaya Abdumalik gains 7 points and ranks 5th, showing the best result among ladies. The tournament brings together 165 chess players from 17 countries.

2019 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University opens a representative office at the Modern Education and Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels, Belgium.