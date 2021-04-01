April 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 1.

EVENTS

1923 – The first issue of Atyrau newspaper Yerik is published.

1943 – The Central republican state archives of documentary films and photograph starts its work in Alma-Ata.

1993 – Order Dank is established to award defense and law enforcement agencies.

1995 – The Customs Committee is founded in Kazakhstan at the Cabinet of Ministers.

1995 – The State Committee for Ethnic Affairs was established.

2009 –The Ural River delta and adjusting Caspian Sea coast are included into the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance. Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lakes were also added into the List.

2010 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev lays a capsule into the foundation of the building of the Opera and Ballet Theatre in Astana.

2015 – As part of the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan, an agreement on establishment of Kazakhstan's Agricultural Growth Fund is signed. The goal of the Fund is to invest in the projects of agro-industrial complex of the country.

2016 –Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (IBF/IBO/WBA) becomes an official ambassador of Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition held in Kazakhstan.

2017– Kazakhstan's OYLA Youth Science magazine is released in Australia and New Zealand for the first time and is being published on a monthly basis ever since.

2018 – Traditional international chess tournament Karpos Open 2018 is held in Macedonia. Zhanssaya Abdumalik represents Kazakhstan at the event. Zhanssaya gains 7 points and ranks 5th, showing the best result among ladies. 165 chess players from 17 countries participated in the tournament in total.

2019 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University opens a representative office at the Modern Education and Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels.