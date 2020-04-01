April 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 1.

EVENTS

1995 - The State Committee for Ethnic Affairs was established.

2009 - The Ural River delta and adjusting Caspian Sea coast were included into the Ramsard List of Wetlands of International Importance. Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lakes were also added into the List.

2010 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev laid a capsule into the foundation of the building of the Opera and Ballet Theatre in Astana.

2015 - Within the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan, an agreement on establishment of Kazakhstan's Agricultural Growth Fund was signed. The goal of the Fund is to invest in the projects of agro-industrial complex of the country.

2016 - Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin (IBF/IBO/WBA) became an official ambassador of Astana EXPO 2017 event.

2017 - Kazakhstan's OYLA Youth Science magazine is released in Australia and New Zealand for the first time and is being published on a monthly basis ever since.

2018 - Traditional international chess tournament Karpos Open 2018 was held in Macedonia. Zhanssaya Abdumalik represented Kazakhstan at the event. Zhanssaya gained 7 points and ranked 5th, showing the best result among ladies. 165 chess players from 17 countries participated in the tournament in total.

2019 - The Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilyov opens a representative office at the Modern Education and Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels.



