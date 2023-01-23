Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2023-2024 Fulbright TEA Program will bring international secondary-level teachers of English, English as a Foreign Language, math, science, foreign languages, and social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects, to the United States for a six-week program to take in January 2024 or September 2024 to take academic seminars for professional development at a host university and to observe and share their expertise with teachers and students at the host university and at local secondary schools.

Teachers are nominated to participate in the Fulbright TEA Program based on their educational and professional experience, academic training, and leadership. The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board (FFSB) is an independent, presidentially appointed board that has oversight responsibility for all Fulbright academic exchange programs and will make a final decision on program participants, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

An independent review committee will be convened to select participants for the program through merit-based competition.

Program Activities

General academic seminars focusing on new teaching methodologies, student- centered learning, content- based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers.

A practicum of at least 40 hours with a U.S. partner teacher in local secondary schools.

A variety of relevant professional development and cultural activities.

Program Timeline

Applications accepted: January 23, 2023 -March 3, 2023

Short-listed applicants go through virtual interviews and TOEFL testing in April 2023

Applicants Notified: August 2023

Spring 2024 Cohort Program: January – March 2024

Fall 2024 Cohort Program: September – October 2024

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

Applicants must:

Be current secondary school-level, full-time teachers of English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), math, science, foreign language, or social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects at an institution serving primarily a local population;

Have earned a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent;

Have completed at least three years of full-time teaching by the start of the program, with a preference for those who have completed at least five or more years of full-time teaching;

Be a current citizen and resident of Kazakhstan at the time of application and of program participation;

Earn a minimum score of 450 on the paper based TOEFL or an equivalent English language examination;

Demonstrate a commitment to continue teaching after completion of the program; and

Have submitted a complete application.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program provides:

J-1 visa support

Roundtrip airfare

Accommodations, meals, and incidentals for the duration of the program

Accident and sickness medical coverage

(supplementary to participant’s existing insurance)

A workshop in Washington, D.C.

Professional development and cultural activities

The online application is available at: https://fulbright.irex.org/ until March 3, 2023, 18:00 Almaty time.

Please visit the Fulbright program website to learn more: www.fulbrightteacherexchanges.org

If you have any questions, please send them to PASKazakhstan@state.gov

Please download and view instructions on filling the online application here, ISRF, and LAF forms.



