Applications open for first-ever national TV series award 'Nauryz'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to hold a ceremony of awarding the national prize 'Nauryz' to choose the best TV series, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Information and Social Development, the national TV series award 'Nauryz' is to take place for the first time.

Applications for the Nauryz award have been announced open at nauryz-awards.kz website until March 15, 2023.

Republican and regional TV broadcasters, studios, production centers, as well as other media organizations making series can take part in the awarding ceremony submitting their works aired on Kazakh TV channels, YouTube, or other platforms between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

The participants are to compete in 13 nominations, including The Best Historic TV Series, The Best Drama Series, The Best Comedy Series, The Best Web TV Series, The Best Actor, The Best Actress, The Best Supporting Actor, The Best Supporting Actress, The Best Director, The Best Screenwriter, The Best Camera Operator, The Best Editing, and The Best Soundtrack.

The competition aims at promoting television series content, Kazakhstani series among viewers on domestic and international online platforms.

The winners are set to be revealed in March and receive the NAURYZ statuette and a reward of one million tenge.



