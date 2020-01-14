Go to the main site
    Applications for IsDB Scholarship Programmes for 2020-2021 now open

    14 January 2020, 21:09

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is pleased to announce that calls for scholarship applications for the year 2020 – 2021 are now open.

    The deadline for submissions of applications is February 28th 2020, the Bank’s official website reads.

    IsDB is funding the following Scholarship Programmes for citizens from IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide:

    Undergraduate Programme

    Master’s Programme

    PhD Programme and Post-doctoral Research Programme

    IsDB-ISFD for Vocational Education & Training (VET)

    Bachelor studies for the IsDB 21 Least Developed Member Countries (LDMCs)

    The aim of the scholarship programmes is to foster technology and knowledge sharing among its Member Countries and Muslim communities in non-Member Countries and to empower communities and achieving national and global development plans including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The scholarship programmes are in partnership with Cambridge, Oxford and Queen Mary University in London, United Kingdom, as well as Copenhagen University in Denmark and McGill University in Canada.

    The universities provide the students with the necessary services, mentoring, guidance and counselling to ensure their academic success. The Bank has also launched a joint programme with The World Academy of Science (TWAS) in Trieste, Italy to support capacity building aimed at building critical mass in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to address sustainable development challenges of Member Countries (www.twas.org).

    For eligibility and application please head to our scholarship page.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

