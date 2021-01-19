Go to the main site
    Application deadline for Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021 extended

    19 January 2021, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The application deadline for proposals has been extended to 24 January, 2021.

    This is your chance to earn recognition and up to US$ 4,000, showcase your idea before a global audience and ultimately change millions of lives in the Aral Sea region, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

    Read more and join the Challenge using the link in a profile hat/ https://bit.ly/3qetE5e(link is external).

    This Project is by the Kazakh-German University (DKU) in partnership with the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) and Plug and Play (P&P);

    implemented with the support of the Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP), administered by the World Bank; financed by the European Union, Switzerland and the United Kingdom; is part of the World Bank Resilient Landscape in Central Asia RESILAND CA + Program.

    For more information, contact Balzhan Zhumagazina, zhumagazina@dku.kz(link sends e-mail).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Aral Sea EU Kazakhstan
