Apple takes lion's share of tablet market in Q2: report

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Apple Inc. continued to lead the global tablet sector, with its market share reaching 38.1 percent in the second quarter of the year, said a report.

Shipments of iPads reached 12.3 million units,surging 6.1 percent from a year ago, according to a report published by theInternational Data Corporation (IDC), Xinhua reports.

Samsung ranked second in terms of shipments,accounting for 15.2 percent of the total, followed by Huawei with 10.3 percentof the market share.

Amazon.com, which has been focusing on the lowend of the market, enjoyed a rapid year-on-year growth of 46.3 percent inshipments in the second quarter, as it geared up for Prime Day in July. Itranked fourth with a market share of 7.4 percent.

Lenovo rounded out the top five with a 5.8percent share, although its shipments fell 6.9 percent year on year. It didhowever manage reasonable growth in mature markets such as the United States,Western Europe and Japan.

The IDC, founded in 1964, is a global providerof market intelligence, advisory services and events in information technology,telecommunications and consumer technology markets.