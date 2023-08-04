Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Apple posts nearly $82B in revenue in April-June period

    4 August 2023, 19:45

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - US multinational technology company Apple saw quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion in the April-June period, according to its financial results statement released Thursday, Anadolu reports.

    The figure is down 1% from the same period last year.

    «We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,«said CEO Tim Cook.

    Services amounted $21.2 billion for the three months ending June 1, up 8.2% from $19.6 billion in the same period last year.

    Net sales of products, on the other hand, were down almost 4.3% at $60.6 billion from $63.3 billion year-on-year. Net income was little changed, coming in at $19.8 billion from $19.4 billion during that period.

    iPhone sales fell to $39.6 billion from $40.6 billion. Mac sales declined to $6.8 billion from $7.4 billion, while iPad sales decreased to $5.8 billion from $7.2 billion.

    With the decline in sales, Apple's stock price was down 1.7% at $187.93 per share on the Nasdaq as of 4.50 p.m. EDT in after-hours trading, after closing Thursday at $191.17 a share.

    Apple had set a quarterly revenue record with almost $83 billion for the three months ending June 25 in 2022, which the firm refers to as the third quarter of its fiscal year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays