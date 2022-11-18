Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand

    18 November 2022, 11:42

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders kicked off on Friday in the Thai capital.

    «What is important is that the problems of climate change continue to threaten not only the Asia-Pacific region, but the well-being of humanity as a whole. To protect our planet, we can no longer live the old way, we need to change our way of life,» Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said at the opening ceremony, TASS reports.

    He also spoke about the kingdom's concept of promoting a bioeconomy to stimulate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept can also be promoted within APEC, he said.

    Forum participants gathered for a two-day regional meeting to discuss trade and economic interaction, inflation, post-pandemic recovery as well as food shortages and combating climate change. The meeting takes place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Representatives from 21 governments will attend the two-day event.

    APEC is made up of 19 countries and two territories. They include 12 founding members: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the United States. Other members are China (joined in 1991), Mexico and Papua New Guinea (1993), Chile (1994), Russia, Vietnam and Peru (1998). In 1991, two Chinese territories joined APEC: Hong Kong and Taiwan. Thailand took over the presidency from New Zealand and will hand it over to the US.


    Photo: AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
    UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
    Brazil: Cases of covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro increase 430% in one week
    UNICEF launches new child-focused climate initiative to head off disasters
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19