    Apartment keys handed to Great Patriotic War veteran

    9 May 2020, 12:12

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhumagulov Rysmet, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, was handed the keys to a 2-room apartment in the city of Lenger.

    Deputy Akim of Turkestan region, Zholdymurat Amanbayev, Akim of the region Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and chairman of the district Council of Veterans Atirkhan Shyngysbayev, congratulated the front-line soldier on the housewarming and handed him gifts, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

    Zhumagulov Rysmet has large and friendly family. He and his wife raised four sons and five daughters. The veteran of the Great Patriotic War expressed gratitude to the leadership of the region for the new apartment.

    In honor of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, all veterans living in Turkestan region were paid KZT1 million, 8,251 front workers and widows of the fallen soldiers received KZT30,000, 2 residents of besieged Leningrad - KZT60,000.

    8293 people will receive one-time financial assistance, total at KZT287.8 million.

    Alzhanova Raushan

