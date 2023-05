Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An apartment complex under construction caught fire in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.





Firefighters arrived at the construction site situated on Akmeshit Street in front of Abu Dhabi Plaza.

According to preliminary information bitumen and siding of the apartment complex were ablaze.

The fire was suppressed at 03:17 p.m. No fatalities were reported.