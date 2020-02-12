Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Anyone may realize own volunteer project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2020, 12:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «A new culture of the volunteers’ movement will form in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Our efforts are aimed at building a favorable environment for the active development of volunteering activities. The task is to form a new culture of mutual-aid culture and draw the broad participation of each responsible citizen of Kazakhstan in this process. To this end we form a new volunteering movement infrastructure,» the President told launching the republican front office of volunteers Birgemiz (We areTogether).

As the President said it will give an opportunity to each Kazakhstanis to create his or her volunteer project.

The republican office for coordination and monitoring of volunteers’ programs and projects opened today. The same centres start their work in the regions. Anyone may apply to have his idea realized or propose a certain volunteer project.


President of Kazakhstan    Youth of Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
