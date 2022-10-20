20 October 2022, 14:25

Any attempts to split our society to be suppressed - Tokayev

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Preserving the pluralism of opinions, we must toughly counter any manifestation of radicalism, extremism and separatism. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the public of Zhetysu region in Taldykorgan today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Any attempts to split our society will be suppressed to the fullest extent of the law,» the President noted.

In these conditions, according to him, every citizen must be aware of the responsibility for his/her statements and actions. «First of all, this concerns public figures, politicians, journalists, and bloggers. Careless words and reckless statements can lead to unpredictable consequences,» said the President.

«In our country, law and order should come first to ensure well-being of our people. Independence, unity and stability are the main values we must all protect in every possible way,» the Head of State emphasized.

The world has entered a period of high geopolitical turbulence and unprecedented global challenges, the President stated. Conflicts and wars are multiplying, and distrust between countries is critically growing. In such complicated realities, the unity of our people, strengthening of harmony and stability in society are attached particular importance. This, in his opinion, is the main condition for further progress of our country, for maintaining the territorial integrity of Kazakhstan and ensuring security of our country.

The Head of State emphasized the role of Ulttyk Kuryltay and the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. «The activity of these institutions enables us to strengthen the unity of our nation based on the partnership of the state and society,» he concluded.